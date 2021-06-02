Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFER ANISTON Jennifer Aniston still 'basking in love' from 'Friends: The Reunion', shares selfie with OG6 cast

Just like us, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, too is not over with 'Friends: The Reunion.' She played the role of Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom 'Friends', summed up the recently-released reunion special episode on Wednesday by sharing priceless BTS pictures from the sets of the show. The OG6 cast members of the 'Friends' Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribianni, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller - reunite at Friends' iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios.

Days after the highly-anticipated 'Friends: The Reunion' released on HBO Max, Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared few BTS pictures from the sets of the show, saying she is "still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion."

Calling it the 'bazillionth' selfie, the 52-year-old star posted a picture featuring her with all the core stars- Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc in the frame.

The second picture shared by the star is a candid snap featuring Schwimmer meeting Justin and Hailey Bieber who gave a special appearance in the reunion show. Jennifer also posted a selfie with James Burrows- the director of 'Friends'.

Jennifer's caption reads as, "Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you. Swipe for... The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us... When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - @_schwim_’s face says it all ... The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows."

On a related note, Justin appeared in the reunion special episode during the segment 'Friends-themed' fashion show. Lady Gaga also performed the show's famous song 'Smelly Cat' alongside Kudrow, while David Beckham and other stars also appeared. 'Friends: The Reunion' was filmed on the sitcom's original soundstage in Burbank, California, as per People magazine.

This was the first time the core six stars shared the frame together after the show's finale 17 years back.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

(With ANI Inputs)