Jawan: Is Shah Ruh Khan & Atlee's film remake of Darkman? SRK's look reminds fans of Liam Neeson

Shah Rukh Khan on Friday took the internet by storm when he dropped the teaser and first look of his upcoming film Jawan. It caught the attention of fans who were raving about the superstar's appearance. In no time, the whole internet was talking about SRK's gory look and Jawan teaser became one of the top trends on Twitter. While a section of users praised Shah Rukh's never seen before avatar, others noticed a striking similarity between his look and a character played by Liam Neeson in his 1990 hit 'Darkman'. In fact, some social media users have even said that they feel that SRK's movie is a Hindi adaptation of Darkman.

A Twitter user shared a picture of both the actors and wrote, "Is #ShahRukhKhan starring #Jawaan an official remake of #Darkman ???"

Similarly, another netizen remarked: "Wow #Jawan looks to be having all the original elements. #Jawanteaser"

About Jawan

'Jawan' is SRK's third movie to be announced this year. Directed by celebrated director Atlee the film is scheduled to hot screens in June 2023. On Friday, Shah Rukh shared teaser of the movie and wrote on Instagram: "An action-packed 2023!!- Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with two other projects - Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' starring Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Tapsee Pannu.

