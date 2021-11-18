Javed Akhtar reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' remark, shares cryptic tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, JAVED AKHTAR Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar

Days after Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' remark, film personality Javed Akhtar took to social media to share his reaction. While he did not mention the actress' name in his tweet, it was evident that he was talking about Kangana. Saying that 'it is totally understandable, Javed took a dig at the actress' statement.

"It is totally understand . Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some calls our freedom just a “bheek,”" he wrote in his tweet.

For the unversed, in a recent TV show, Kangana Ranaut had said that what India achieved in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) while the "real freedom" was achieved in 2014, referring to the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The British left us starved, we didn’t even have money to eat. They knew that blood will flow when they leave, so they ensured that it was not their own blood but someone else’s. This is how the human psyche works. The liberal government they left behind in the name of Congress was an extension of the British. They like playing on Hindu-Muslim politics. This is congress in a nutshell. Azaadi agar bheek mein mile toh kya vo azaadi hai? We got real 'Azaadi’ in 2014,” Kangana said at Times Now Summit 2021.

Kangana Ranaut created a firestorm with her comment. Political parties demanded action against the actor even as a complaint was filed against her while some people took to the streets to burn her effigies.

The actor made the controversial statement just a day after being awarded the Padma Shri. There were also demands that the Padma Shri awarded to her should be taken back.

However, Ranaut is not new to controversies. She has often been in news for her headline grabbling and controversial statements -- be it her long-standing fight with filmmaker Karan Johar on nepotism, locking horns with Diljit Dosanjh on the farmers' protest, her Twitter comments criticising the ruling Shiv Sena government or comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

She was given Y-plus category security by the central government after she said she felt unsafe in Mumbai following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.

