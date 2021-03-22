Jasmin Bhasin reacts to not being tagged in Rubina Dilaik's viral post about 'Tera Suit' with Aly Goni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK, JASMIN BHASIN Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik were undoubtedly the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14. With their love-hate relationship on the reality show, the two actresses created ripples inside the house and BB 14's conclusion they continue to do the same. Jasmin and Rubina's stint in the show seemingly ended on a rather sour note. Rumours about bitterness between the two escalated when Jasmin's music video "Tera Suit" with boyfriend Aly Goni released.

Extending her support to the team of 'Tera Suit', Rubina had shared a clip of the song on Instagram. In her post, she tagged composer Tony Kakkar and Aly, but she skipped mentioning Jasmin. Now reacting to the same, Jasmin in an interview said that she isn't bothered by it and Rubina could have genuinely forgotten to tag her. " Well, as a person I choose to ignore negativity, so I don't know what has been going around. I was the first person to hug and congratulate Rubina when she won the trophy and didn't have any angst against them after the show. That was my way of showing I don't hold any grudges. Yes, there was one post of Aly and I where Rubina didn't tag me and tagged only Aly. Honestly, she could have forgotten and that doesn't bother me. I am very happy they made a beautiful reel on our song and shared and promoted it," Jasmin was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

However, later Rubina did share a recreated version of 'Tera Suit' with husband Abhinav Shukla tagging Jasmin.

Meanwhile, celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently appeared in Neha Kakkar's new music video Marjaneya.

Apart from this, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to the daily soap "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey. In the past, the show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes and showcasing the struggles of a 'kinnar', or transgender.