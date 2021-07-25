Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIIKR Janhvi Kapoor's quirky dance moves in this BTS video takes internet by storm; Watch

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor swears by the thought that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy! Recently, Janhvi's stylist Tanya Ghavri caught her grooving in front of a vanity mirror during one of her shoots. Janhvi can be seen wearing a short black sequin dress as she took a picture with members of her team. Interestingly, she posed with quirky ‘accessories’, including a tender coconut and a clothes hanger with Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye song in the background.

Meanwhile, in another video, Janhvi can be seen dancing in front of the mirror. “What is even happening on this shoot,” Tanya wrote in her caption, adding laughing emojis.

On the work front, Janhvi's latest release is the horror-comedy film "Roohi" which was released in March. The film directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead.

The actress is also expected next to be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy film "Dostana 2". The film recently courted controversy when Dharma announced that it will recast for the film. It is still unclear if Janhvi will be associated with the project. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read on the Instagram handle of dharma movies.

Apart from this, she also has period drama ‘Takht’. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai‘s Good Luck Jerry.