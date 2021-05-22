Jacqueline Fernandez's quirky new post is all about 'cat yoga' | Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

You must have heard about power yoga, ariel yoga and restorative yoga too. But are you aware of 'cat yoga'? Well, don't scratch your brains too hard, you can know all about it from actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress gave her yoga session a quirky spin when she was interrupted by her cat. A cat adds a quirky touch to Jacqueline Fernandez's latest Instagram post on Saturday, where the actress is seen practising yoga. The video captures Jacqueline practising yoga in a medium long-shot frame, even as the cat flits in and out of the frame in the near end of the camera.

"Cat yoga," wrote Jacqueline, along with the video clip. The video made a lot of her fans laugh. While several dropped laughing emojis on the post, many posted hearts in the comment section of the post. Take a look:

On the work front, the actress currently has her kitty full with films over the next few months. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in "Ram Setu" and "Bachchan Pandey", and returns with Salman Khan in "Kick 2".

"Cirkus" casts her with Ranveer Singh while Jacqueline also features in the horror comedy "Bhoot Police", with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Meanwhile, the actress recently pitched in to serve food amidst the Covid crisis. Taking to social media, she posted a video where she is seen interacting with people from across India who are trying to help others cope with the pandemic. Posting pictures on Instagram that show her serving food, the actress said she was "honoured" to help.

Jacqueline's initiatives are a part of her recently launched foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO).