Saturday, April 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • ED attaches Rs 7 cr worth of assets of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering probe against her
  • Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as new Chief of Army Staff, succeeding Gen MM Naravane
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Jacqueline Fernandez's property seized by ED in Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez's property seized by ED in Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez is acting as the witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She has recorded her testimonies in the case several times.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2022 13:51 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image Source : JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's property seized by ED: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday seized the property of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to sources, valuables and property which is a fixed deposit worth 7.27 crore has been confiscated by the investigation agency.

For the unversed, conman Chandrasekhar gave the actress a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet. She has been summoned by the ED for interrogation several times. 

Jacqueline is currently acting as the witness in the case and has recorded her testimonies in the 200 crore PMLA case. Not just Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as a witness. When asked why they were not made an accused in the case, the source said that they were not aware of the criminal background of Sukesh.

Previously, Nora Fatehi told the investigating agency 'that the officials were free to seize the BMW car gifted to her by Sukesh Chandrashekhar'.

 

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News