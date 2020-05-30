Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa shares heartfelt note on his one month death anniversary: Till we meet again

Image Source : FACEBOOK/SUTAPA SIKDAR Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa shares heartfelt note on his one month death anniversary

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year, leaving his fans disheartened. His untimely death due to colon infection left a void in the hearts of his fans as well as his wife Sitapa Sikdar. The couple has been together for the longest time and Sutapa misses the actor each day. It's been a month and the actor was laid to rest but his memories are still fresh in the minds. On Irrfan's one-month death anniversary, Sutapa took to social media to share a heartfelt note for him and said that they will meet again and have a hearty conversation.

Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again." She also shared beautiful photos with Irrfan in which he is seen soaking in the sun, lying on the grass. In another photo, the actor is seen posing for a selfie with his wife. Check out-

After Irrfan Khan's demise, his wife Sutapa Sikdar had changed her Facebook profile picture with an adorable photo with her husband. She also penned down an emotional note which read, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know. "

Actor Irrfan Khan was suffering from a rare neuroendocrine cancer for the last two years. Just when he was supposed to begin the shoot of his next films, Home Adajania's Angrezi Medium and Vishal Bhardwaj's Sapna Didi, he was diagnosed with the tumour and rushed to London for treatment. The actor had returned last year to complete the shoot of Angrezi Medium and it was his last release film. Also starring Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, the film released in March just before the shut down of cinema halls was announced. In April, the film had a world premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

On the other hand, reportedly, Irrfan had also shot for three days for Vishal Bhardwaj's film Sapna Didi, also starring his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone. It was the last film he shot before his untimely death.

Since Irrfan's demise, his son Babil has been treating fans with many unseen photos and videos of the actor. From his NSD days to family vacations, Babil has been making fans emotional by sharing Irrfan's old photos. Have a look at some of them here-

