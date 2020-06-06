Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.KHAN He had this strange understanding of rain: Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares throwback photo of the actor

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has been sharing memories of the former, ever since he died in April. On Saturday, Babil took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which Irrfan is seen feeding a camel, revealing his strange quality of understanding rain.

"He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him," Babil wrote.

Irrfan's fans were naturally impressed. A user commented: "This is so beautiful.You would feel his essence every time it will rain. He was a simple human being who found joy in the most simplest things."

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also remembered the actor when Mumbai witnessed its first rain of teh season. He shared a throwback photo of teh actor enjoying in the lake and wrote, "Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us."

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year long battle with cancer. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons -- Babil and Ayaan.

(With IANS inputs)

