Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares BTS pics from Angrezi Medium, says 'not just Baba I've lost'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil keeps sharing pictures and videos of the actor, leaving his fans emotional every time. Babil was with his family during the lockdown after his father's death and now he is ready to back to London where he has been studying. Sharing a couple of BTS pics from Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium, Babil wrote, "Off to London. One more year. Last time I left was about this time and baba was still there, it’s weird this time, and it’s not just Baba I’ve lost. (2nd, 3rd Angrezi medium bts)"

Earlier, Babil had shared that Irrfan used to scribble notes on the walls of his home. "When you zoom in to notice what's written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt 'opinion' with an 'E', I am obviously biased here cause I think that's kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a 'D' on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken.

"Plus I like ducks, there's a secret joke in that, see if u can find it. And no I'm not sad in the picture, I smoked a spliff, deal with it. I'm 22. I gotta live a little," Babil shared, with a picture of his scribbled wall. He also shared a picture where father and son are planting a sapling.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon infection for a while.

