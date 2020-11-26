Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KHAN.IRA Ira Khan gives sneak peek into 'coolest baby brother' Azad Khan's 9th birthday celebrations

Diva Ira Khan is very active on social media and keeps giving fans a sneak peek into her precious moments with her family every now and then. On Wednesday, superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad celebrated his 9th birthday and Ira shared pictures from the same. The star kid took to Instagram to wish her 'coolest baby brother' and also penned down an adorable note for him. In the pictures, Ira can be seen posing with Azad. In another picture, the little munchkin is seen cutting his cake and enjoying with his friends.

Ira Khan wrote, "Cutttiiieeepaaatoootttiiieee. Happy Birthday! To the coolest baby brother I could have asked for"

Earlier this month, Ira had penned down an emotional note on the birthday of her brother Junaid. Sharing a clip of Junaid getting ready for a play, she wrote, "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu.I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for."

"Junaid is a kicka** brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play. Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking," she added.

Ira said that it reminded her and emphasised to her how much he is outside of just being her brother. "Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media. Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you," Ira noted.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta, while Azad is his son with second wife Kiran Rao. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea.

