Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL Inside Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata's Diwali celebration in Dubai with kids and south star Mohanlal

Just like many other celebrities, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated Diwali 2020 with his wife Maanyata and kids Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai. Not only them, but a few of his friends also accompanied the actor including south star Mohanlal. The pictures from the celebration were shared on social media by the Drishyam actor and also Maanayata. Not just the two of them, even Sanju baba shared a family picture on Instagram. In the pictures, Mohanlal can be seen wearing a red t-shirt, Sanjay in a black kurta-pajama, and Maanayata and children twinning in orange ethnic outfits.

Taking to photo-sharing application Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Nothing is better than celebrating with family. Wishing you all a very prosperous and safe Diwali & Happy New Year."

Mohanlal while sharing the picture wrote, "Diwali @duttsanjay @maanayata @sameer_hamsa."

Maanyata shared her pictures on Diwali and wrote, "May this Diwali Mark a beautiful beginning and new hope in everyone’s life. Have a safe and blessed Diwali."

Have a look at some other pictures shared by Maanayata here:

The Bollywood actor went to Dubai after he came to know about his cancer recovery reports. He shared the good news on Instagram on October 21and wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his bravest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious of the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family."

On the work front, Dutt will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Prithviraj. Talking about Mohanlal, his next project is Drishyam 2.