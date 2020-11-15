Inside Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata's Diwali celebration in Dubai with kids and south star Mohanlal

Sunday, November 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
Sanjay Dutt's Diwali celebration in Dubai included not just his wife Maanayata and kids but also a few of his friends including South star Mohanlal. The pictures from the celebration were shared on social media by the Drishyam actor and also Maanayata. Not just the two of them, even Sanju baba shared a family picture on Instagram.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2020 20:17 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL

Just like many other celebrities, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated Diwali 2020 with his wife Maanyata and kids Shahraan and Iqra in Dubai. Not only them, but a few of his friends also accompanied the actor including south star Mohanlal. The pictures from the celebration were shared on social media by the Drishyam actor and also Maanayata. Not just the two of them, even Sanju baba shared a family picture on Instagram. In the pictures, Mohanlal can be seen wearing a red t-shirt, Sanjay in a black kurta-pajama, and Maanayata and children twinning in orange ethnic outfits. 

Taking to photo-sharing application Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Nothing is better than celebrating with family. Wishing you all a very prosperous and safe Diwali & Happy New Year."

Mohanlal while sharing the picture wrote, "Diwali @duttsanjay @maanayata @sameer_hamsa."

Maanyata shared her pictures on Diwali and wrote, "May this Diwali Mark a beautiful beginning and new hope in everyone’s life. Have a safe and blessed Diwali."

Have a look at some other pictures shared by Maanayata here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

The Bollywood actor went to Dubai after he came to know about his cancer recovery reports. He shared the good news on Instagram on October 21and wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his bravest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious of the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family."

On the work front, Dutt will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Prithviraj. Talking about Mohanlal, his next project is Drishyam 2.

 

