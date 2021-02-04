Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GENELIAD Inside Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's romantic 9th-anniversary celebrations | Pics and Videos

Bollywood's most loved celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Genelia and Riteish never fail to express their love for each other. Their social media PDA knows no bounds. From sharing romantic pictures to goofy videos, the duo sets major couple goals. On the special occasion, Genelia organized a surprise date night dinner for her husband Riteish. She did not leave any stone unturned to make it the best night for him.

Riteish seemed to be really excited about it as he shared the video from the dinner date on his Instagram. Genelia chose to wear a beautiful light pink dress for the night. In the video, Genelia can be seen posing with a wine glass. Riteish wrote, "Surprise Anniversary Celebration by the Baiko @geneliad - this is just the beginning- the master surprise is @chefvikramjitroy who flew down specially from Delhi."

Genelia took to her Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse from her wedding anniversary celebrations last evening. She captioned the video, "Celebrating life quite literally with @riteishd ..Thank You @chefvikramjitroy for adding magic to our beautiful day with the most amazingly curated meal..N @nandita_sachdev thank you for this one."

It was a lavish dinner date, with a beautiful table set up. It was decorated with flowers, fragrant candles and customized menu cards for both Riteish and Genelia. The couple seems to enjoy every bit of it. They enjoyed some super tasty feast. Check out here:

Earlier in the day, the couple posted some adorable wishes for each other on their social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram, Genelia shared a video of her and Ritiesh with a romantic song in the background. She captioned the video, "Dearest @riteishd, You don't find love, it finds you, It's got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you. There is no me without you..I'm totally madly, crazy in love you. Happy Anniversary Love"

Riteish also shared a cute picture with her Baiko and wrote, "This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired, Happy Anniversary Baiko"