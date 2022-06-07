Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEHAKAKKAR Inside Neha Kakkar's low-key 34th birthday celebration with husband Rohanpreet Singh & family | PICS

Neha Kakkar, the popular Bollywood singer, turned 34 on June 6. The singer who is also called the 'chota packet bada dhamaka,' along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and other family members, visited Lonavala and had a blast. The pictures from her low-key birthday celebration have been shared by Neha herself on her Instagram handle. For her special day, the singer opted for an all-green look. She wore a deep neckline top and pants, elevating her look with minimal makeup and open hair. In one of the photos, Neha is seen cutting her birthday cake along with her family members. Meanwhile, her singer-husband was seen in a printed shirt and white trousers.

Sharing the pictures from the celebration, Neha wrote alongside, "June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all soo much, your love means the world to me and specially my NeHearts - Neha Kakkar."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Rohanpreet took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from Yas Island where the two went to attend IIFA 2022. Wishing his wife, Rohanpreet wrote, "Hey my love I can’t tell you how beautiful you are in and out!! I want you to stay Happy and Healthy.. May this Birthday brings life time Happiness on your beautiful face.. Happy Birthday @nehakakkar My Goddess!! Your Lover :- Rohu!!"

Both Rohanpreet and Neha are quite active on social media and keep on sharing loveable pictures and video with each other on Instagram. Check them out here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha recently released her song 'LA LA LA' in which she performed alongside her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The song was a big hit and gathered 12 Million+ views on Youtube.