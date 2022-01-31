In pics: Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora host Amrita Arora's b'day bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN In pics: Amrita Arora celebrates her b'day with besties Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and sister Malaika Arora

Amrita Arora has turned a year older on Monday. For her special day, she rang in the celebrations with her besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, elder sister Malaika Arora and others. In the pictures, the girl gang is seen posing in party hats and Amrita cuts the cake. In another candid moment, they are seen having fun in each other's company. The images indicate that the party was lit as they celebrated Amrita's special day wholeheartedly.

Kareena took to social media to share images from Amrita's private birthday bash. Kareena captioned one of the pictures, "Happy Birthday to my BFF.No one like you. This is us." Amrita wore a black dress and twinned with Kareena, who wore a stunning short dress with a funky collar. Malaika looked beautiful in a grey checkered blazer dress and Karisma wore a black top with full length sleeves and matching trousers. As usual the women gave trendy vibes and served fashion goals during their recent get together.

Kareena also wished Amrita with an adorable picture on social media. "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper❤️

Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it (sic)," she wrote.

On the movies front, Kareena will next be seen in the much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The duo are reuniting after 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots and Kareena will play Aamir's character's love interest in the movie. Portions of the film were shot while Karrena was pregnant with her second baby Jehangir Ali Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed several times amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is finally set to release on April 14.

Earlier, Aamir Khan Productions confirmed that the movie is sticking to the Baisakhi release date as rumours started doing the rounds that the makers are trying to avert a theatrical clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands by Baisakhi, April 14, contrary to some misleading stories," the makers said in an official statement.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Academy Award winning film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the leading role of a man who becomes part of several major historical events of the nation unknowingly. It is Aamir's one of the most ambitious films and has been directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and adapted by Atul Kulkarni.