Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: Jab We Met to Rockstar, best films by 51-year-old director

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali turned a year wiser, today. One of the country’s most-loved filmmakers, he is known for creating magic on screen. A director, producer and writer, Ali has been the man behind several memorable films and performances in Bollywood. He has given Indian Cinema one of the most romantic, unconventional, and complex love stories. From Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met', Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar to Alia Bhatt starrer Highway, Ali has infused contemporary and new-age romance into Hindi cinema. As the ace director celebrates his 51st birthday, let's take a look at five of his best films that enthralled the audience.

Jab We Met

The Imtiaz Ali directorial 2007 romantic movie starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, the movie is touted to be one of the best romantic comedies this country has ever seen. Even after a decade and a half, Jab We Met, the movie continues to be a fan favorite. Shahid plays the role of Aditya a heartbroken business tycoon who aimlessly boards a train to escape his depressing life. He meets Geet (Kareena), a bubbly Punjabi girl, and gets pulled into her crazy life. The film has developed a cult following since its release.

Tamasha

The film enjoys a cult following and those who love it, still can't stop raving about how good it is. The rawness of the characters made its way to people's hearts. Imtiaz Ali weaves a magical kingdom with broken and confused characters that take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Rockstar

The movie that made Ranbir Kapoor a real-life 'Rockstar', gave the Indian Cinema one of the best music albums of all time. Romance, pain, anger, and heartbreak all compiled together with Imtiaz Ali's vision is the perfect recipe for a blockbuster film and that's exactly what Rockstar is all about!

Highway

Pairing Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda seemed like a mistake at first but after watching Highway, people changed this perception. The movie was Alia Bhatt's second project and it was only after Highway that she was taken seriously as an actor. It takes you on a journey of self-discovery and leaves you wanting the road to never end. With powerful music and exceptional writing, the simplicity of Highway made it one of the most loved films of all time.

Love Aaj Kal

Released in 2009, Love Aaj Kal revolved around relationships and their complexities in a practical world. Although the movie's second part released in 2020 couldn't manage to strike a chord with the audience, the first part starring Saif and Deepika is still loved by all. Both the actors set the screen ablaze with their crackling chemistry.

