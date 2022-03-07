Ilaiyaraaja agrees to compose music for AR Rahman's Firdaus orchestra; Fans are thrilled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AR RAHMAN The picture of Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja has thrilled fans

Highlights Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja paid visit to Oscar winner A.R. Rahman's music studio

A.R. Rahman shared a picture of himself with Ilaiyaraaja

Recently, music maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja paid a visit to Oscar winner A.R. Rahman's music studio in Dubai. There's a reason for music fans to celebrate as Ilaiyaraaja agreed to compose music for Rahman's Firdaus orchestra to play in the future. A few hours ago, the 'Mozart of Madras' A R Rahman posted on his Twitter and Instagram timelines, a picture of himself with Ilaiyaraaja and wrote, "Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio...Hope he composes something amazing for the Firdaus orchestra to play in future!"

The picture had thrilled fans of Ilaiyaraaja and Rahman, both considered iconic legends in the field of music. Ilaiyaraaja also responded to Rahman's post on Twitter.

Quoting Rahman's tweet, Ilaiyaraaja said, "Request accepted.. will start composing soon."

Both music directors are considered legends by fans of good music all over the world. Interestingly, Rahman was a keyboard player working for Ilaiyaraaja, before turning into a music director himself.

The picture of Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja thrilled not just fans but also several top actors and singers, many of whom expressed excitement. Actress Shraddha Srinath, rapper Blaaze, music producer Meghdeep Bose and singer Hariharan were some of those who reacted to the picture of the legends together. One of the fans wrote, "Legends in a frame." Another said, "just amazing...!!!! Just amazing...!! Just amazing...!!!"

-with Ians inputs