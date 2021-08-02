Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAANI KAPOOR I have a small but impactful role in 'Bell Bottom': Vaani Kapoor

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film 'War', is thrilled that she got the opportunity to work opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom', a movie in which she has a small but impactful role. Vaani, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 romantic-comedy 'Shuddh Desi Romance', said the decision to do 'Bell Bottom' was instant because she got a chance to share the screen with her matinee idol.

Vaani said, "I'm fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with one of the icons of Hindi cinema today, Akshay Kumar sir. I'm deeply thankful for his trust and faith. I have a small but impactful role in BellBottom which I'm hoping will be loved by audiences and critics alike." She added, "I'm just thrilled that my journey in cinema so far has enabled me to be a part of the film and the fact that I could share screen space with Akshay sir, who is larger than life and such a great person, the decision was a no-brainer."

Vaani also revealed that her father, Shiv Kapoor, is a huge fan of Akshay and he was ecstatic that Vaani had an offer to do a big film opposite him. The 'Befikre' star said, "I also have to share that my dad is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and he was ecstatic that I was getting the opportunity to work with him. It was also amazing to see my dad so happy that I would be working with this megastar whose work he has loved for so long. He was just over the moon when I broke the news to him."

Vaani added, "So, for all these reasons, Bell Bottom is a truly memorable film for me. I hope that it is loved by audiences worldwide." Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bell Bottom' also features Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The upcoming film, which is being touted as a spy thriller, is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

The movie will be released in theatres on August 19. Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Vaani will also be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and 'Shamshera', opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

(ANI)