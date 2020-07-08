Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRRISH_FAN Hrithik Roshan to travel in time and bring Jadoo back in superhero film Krrish 4?

After back to back hits like Super 30 and War, fans have been waiting for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan to return to the big screen in his superhero avatar in film Krrish 4. The makers had already announced the fourth installment and it was expected to go on floors in January. While not much has been known about the upcoming film, the latest reports claim that it will be based on intergalactic travel. A report in Mid-Day states that Hrithik Roshan will travel back in time and bring the alien Jadoo and his scientist father Rohit Mehra back. Since the actor and Rakesh Roshan liked the idea, they had already begun the pre-production work on the film.

"As soon as they finalised the idea, Rakeshji began the pre-production work with Rajesh Roshan taking over the music department. Given the movie's ambitious theme, the director has entrusted Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies with the visual effects. He intends to introduce an army of super villains who will battle the hero and has hired a Hollywood designer to give a distinct look to each baddie," Mid Day quoted the source saying.

It added, "Rohit is integral to the story as he is the only person who can contact Jadoo. Rakeshji has designed the script cleverly to incorporate the much loved alien from Koi Mil Gaya (2003). While the cast is yet to be determined, Priyanka Chopra is not expected to reprise her role."

With Priyanka Chopra out of the picture, rumours have it that makers have roped in Deepika Padukone opposite Hrithik in the superhero film. In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Deepika was asked if she is working opposite the star in Krrish 4. She said, "That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him."

Also, there were rumours that Sanjay Gupta will be helming the project. However, Rakesh Roshan rubbished such claims that shared that he will be directing the film. He said, "Even I am reading the same rumours as you and I don’t know who is writing it. Of course, I will direct it. Sanjay Gupta is writing the script with me and with me all the time. We both discuss things as our thoughts are very similar and we are working together in this. Even Sanjay is a very fine director, did a very good job with Kaabil and I am very proud of him. Right now, he is busy with his Mumbai Saga shoot."

