Hrithik Roshan to start Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 shoot in January 2020?

Hrithik Roshan is enjoying the success of his two back to back blockbusters – War and Super 30. The actor has to undergo a drastic physical transformation for these two films and his hard work paid off when fans poured in love on his characters. While for Super 30, the actor gained weight, for War, Hrithik transformed himself into a muscular drool-worthy hunk. Now, the actor is all set to undergo another transformation for his upcoming supernatural drama Krrish 4.

Rakesh Roshan has already confessed that he is working on the fourth installment of superhit franchise Krrish and it currently working on the script of the film. Now the latest reports in Bollywood Hungama revealed that the actor will start shooting for the film in January 2020. It is also said that Hrithik has a lot of offers on his plate, but he is being very critical of his choices.

It was rumoured that Rakesh Roshan was supposed to announce the film earlier, but he got diagnosed with tongue cancer and was undergoing treatment. Now that his battle with the deadly disease is over, he is working on the script and will take forward the project soon.

Earlier, while talking to Spotboye, Rakesh Roshan said, “I had resumed work as soon as I told you, but I wasn’t working at the script level. I am analysing it again, making a few changes here and there. Yes, Krrish 4 will be my next directorial.”

He added, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

On the other hand, it is also said that Hrithik has signed Farah Khan’s next directorial which is a remake of 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. He will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will romance Anushka Sharma.

