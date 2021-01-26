Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan shares rare picture with ex-brother-in-law Zayed Khan and family

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday took to his Instagram to share a happy picture of himself along with his ex-wife's brother and actor Zayed Khan. The picture shows Hrithik vacationing with his ex-brother-in-law and their families as the photo features Zayed's wife Malaika Khan and their kids. Hrithik's two kids -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan also posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik Roshan wrote in his caption: "There is something about walking on uneven surfaces. I don't know what it is but it makes my heart smile. #keepexploring, #staycurious, #adventurers and #exploreeverything.

On the other hand, Zayed Khan also posted the same picture and wrote: "Happy Republic Day! Keep exploring! From the 'Troopers'."

Meanwhile, Hrithik, Sussanne Khan, Zayed and Kunal Kapoor joined Sonali Bendre for filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Hrithik posted a picture from the birthday bash and wrote: "Happy birthday my friend Goldie Behl. Have a super duper year mere dost."

Happy Birthday my friend @GOLDIEBEHL . Have a super duper year mere dost . ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B4SyTUkFKO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2021

On a related note, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and were separated in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik during the lockdown. While, Zayed has largely been absent from the film industry. He appeared in three films including Love Breakups Zindagi, Tezz, Main Hoon na, and Dus.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the blockbuster film Super 30.