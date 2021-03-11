Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan says first time ever, our temple remains shut on Mahashivratri, shares throwback pics

Throwback Thursday! Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Thursday evening revealed this is the first time the doors of their Lord Shiva temple, built by his maternal grandfather decades ago, is shut on Mahashivratri owing to the pandemic. The actor says "responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage", no matter what. Extending Mahashivratri wishes to fans on Instagram, the actor also spoke about the temple, which they have been visiting every year as a family tradition. The actor also shared a few throwbacks as he reminisces a conversation with his maternal grandfather on Mahashivratri.

"Jai Shiv Shankar! Mahashivratri ki hardik shubhkamnaye. #ThrowbackThursday as I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love.

"Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri?.. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji.. wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago.

"Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to CO-EXISTING, with a puja and community meal. All through, self reflecting with a resolute to creating a better world for ourselves and others, each day, every day.

"This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri hits me particularly stronger. First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage. Putting a strong prayer out in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower. Om Namah Shivaya," he wrote.

For those unversed, Mahashivratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals. The day is considered to be very auspicious and it is said that all the wishes come true if you pray to the Lord, wholeheartedly. Mahashivaratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. The day comes with a number of mythological stories. While some Puranas suggest that on this day, Lord Shiva drank poison to save the earth which made his throat blue, others believe that this day marks the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On the professional front, Hrithik will next be seen in the action-adventure film "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Hrithik alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time.

(With IANS Inputs)