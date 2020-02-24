Hrithik Roshan lashes out at Pakistani teacher who shamed student for stammering

Hrithik Roshan came out in full support of a man who was bullied for his stammering issues by a teacher

Actor Hrithik Roshan came out in full support of student who was bullied by his teacher for his slutter issues. Hrithik was responding to a Twitter user, Marium Zulfiqar who claimed her cousin was bullied by his teacher for his stammering problem in Infront of the entire class. Hrithik tweeted, "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgment both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys,”

According to Marium, the professor is the head of the Bachelor of Business Administration department at the National University Of Modern Languages, Pakistan. She added that after being humiliated publicly, her cousin went back to the professor the next day and said that he would repeat the course if his performance was unsatisfactory. He was then allegedly advised to leave studies by his teacher.

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

In her tweet thread, Marium in detail talks about the incident and trauma his cousin had to face because of the public humiliation.

My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/ lecturer told him *if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldnt study* infront of the entire class. He hasn't come out of his room since this incident(1/2) — Marium Zulfiqar (@MariumAwazar_) February 22, 2020

Hrithik has been very vocal about his stammering problem as a child. The actor worked hard on his speech and overcame the problem with his determination. In past, Hrithik revealed how he felt alone while dealing with stammering and he was subjected to bullying in school and colleges because of it.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan had a splendid 2019 with two superhit releases War and Super 30. War went on to become the highest grosser of the year. While his fans can’t wait to see him back on-screen, Hrithik is yet to announce his next project.