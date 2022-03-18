Holi 2022: Rumoured couple Jubin Nautiyal-Nikita Dutta celebrate festival of colours together | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ELECTRI93153095 Jubin Nautiyal-Nikita Dutta celebrate Holi together

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have reignited rumours of their romance as the two were spotted celebrating Holi with each other. A picture has been doing rounds on the internet in which Nikita and Jubin, drenched in gulal colours, could be seen all smiles while posing for a picture with their friends. For the unversed, speculations are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot soon.

Rumour has it that Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta's families had met as the actress went to former's hometown in Uttarakhand and he visited her in Mumbai to plan the wedding details. Jubin and Nikita have been sighted together in a number of places and everyone’s been asking what’s brewing between the two. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. ALSO READ: Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta getting married? Rumours afloat as families meet each other

Meanwhile, their romance speculations were fuelled after the duo got papped at restaurant dates on several occasions. Not just this, but the two have also often commented on each other's social media posts, leading fans to believe that a big Indian wedding may soon be on the cards for the duo.

Interestingly, Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta met on the sets of Kabir Singh where Nikita played Shahid’s love interest in the film and Jubin sang the blockbuster song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur'. As rumours of marriage do the rounds, fans have been excited given that the two undoubtedly make a great looking couple and share electric chemistry.

(With ANI inputs)