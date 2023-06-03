Hina Khan looks glamorous in bright yellow pansuit| See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan dresses in a yellow pantsuit and a bralette for her most recent photo shoot.

Actress Hina Khan has lit up the internet while sporting a chic outfit, which includes a pantsuit and a bralette set. With her best red-carpet looks in the past, Hina Khan has left a lasting impression, and her new look only serves to be highlighted all the way. Hina’s bright yellow blazer has an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a relaxed oversized fit, hand-embroidered tassel accents on one side, and a single button closure up the front. It also has notch lapel collars. She paired it with coordinating trousers that had a high-rise waist, an exaggerated flared silhouette, and tassel embellishments on the front.

Hina's latest designer clothing label is Nirmooha. The outfit set is a part of the brand’s Matrix collection and is called the Lemon Yellow oversized Blazer and Pants with hand-embroidered tassel rings. Hina Khan completed her look with a shimmering necklace, a blue sapphire ring, and high heels. For her makeup, she added bold red lip shade, dark blue and yellow eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rough cheeks, and a dewy base. Center-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Hina Khan recently attended an event in Varanasi. During her tour, she went unnoticed to the Ganga Ghats and enjoyed the city’s specialties. In the video that she shared on Instagram Hina had to hide her face with her dupatta to avoid being recognised. She also went to eat the city’s street food, but the vendor didn’t recognize her.

Hina captioned her video, “An evening in Varanasi #GangaGhat An actor’s struggles to experience a normie life”. Many fans shared comments, a fan wrote that he saw her but couldn’t recognize her, Ma’am I saw you at ghat but wasn’t sure.” Hina Khan’s incognito mode is surely for the actress as she successfully bought blessings from the pious river Ganga.

