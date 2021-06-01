Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan calls Shaheer Sheikh ‘Farzi Kashmiri’ in this funny video | WATCH

Hima Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming music video Baarish Ban Jaana. Both Shaheer and Hina have been sharing behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures and videos ever since they shared the first-look poster of the music video. Fans are loving their sizzling chemistry and cannot wait for the release of the song. Recently, Shaheer treated the fans with a fun video in which he attempts to sing ‘Bumroo’ song and prank Hina. Hina sarcastically accuses him of just lip-syncing the song and taking help from someone.

In the video shared by the actor, Hina and the other crew members can be seen enjoying the break and getting warm under the sun. Shaheer starts singing Hrithik Roshan's popular song from Mission Kashmir, Bumro Bumro. But soon, Hina catch him lying. It was not Shaheer who was singing! Hina says, “This is not Shaheer’s voice. Someone is helping him and this is not right. He is Farzi Kashmiri and doesn’t know one Kashmiri song.”

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Talent ki kadar he nahi hai.. @realhinakhan @poojasinghgujral Playback singer @mohitsharmasaggie #BTS #BaarishBanJaana (sic)."

Hina even replied to the video saying, “Yeah yeah yeah #FarziKashmiri."

Hina has also been sharing behind the scene videos with her fans on social media. Recently, Hina treated fans with a hilarious video revealing the 'torture' she went through while shooting of the same. Alongside the same, she wrote on Instagram, "This is How we were tortured in Minus degree temperature with ice-cold Barish.. and how beautifully this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice-cold torture as BAARISH BAN JAANA... It seems so soothing and romantic visually I know, but it’s a lot of effort and hard work.. and in the end, it’s all worth it...We love serving you guys Haina Purush @shaheernsheikh A lot more BTS coming to your way #StayTuned Releasing 3rd June on @vyrloriginals."

Crooned by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, the music video is all set to release on June 3 at 11am. This ialso marks Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's first collaboration.