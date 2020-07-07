Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RITESH_SID Here's how Toofan team celebrated filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's birthday

Ritesh Sidhwani shared a snippet of how the team of Toofaan celebrated director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's birthday Ritesh Sidhwani recently took to his social media and shared how the team of Toofaan celebrated Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's birthday via a zoom call. Ritesh Sidhwani shared,"The team that hustles together, stays together! Celebrating @rakeyshommeha's birthday by jamming with @shankarehsaanloy on the original sound track of Toofaan. #ToofaanInMaking"

The producer with his recent post also announced that they celebrated with the original soundtrack of Toofaan and can one look forward to hearing it soon? The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will see Farhan Akhtar in the lead.

Toofan is Farhan Akhtar's second collaboration with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the hit sports biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). “Toofan is a story that will move and motivate all of us. It’s so much fun to collaborate with Farhan yet again. He does not act the part, but becomes one. I can’t wait to share the film with the audience,” said the filmmaker in an earlier interview.

Farhan Akhtar has undergone a major body transformation and trained in professional boxing to absorb the role. He first had to lose weight and build a physique to look the part. After which, he had to undo all of that for a portion in the film that required him to put on 15 kilos in 6 weeks. His body transition from fit to heavy was a massive challenge for him and his team.

The film is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

