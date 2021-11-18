Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to be honoured with 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' award at IFFI

Highlights The 52nd edition of International Film Festival of India will take place from Nov 20 to Nov 28

Hema Malini and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi will be presented the award later this month in Goa

Last year, the award was conferred to veteran actor, director and singer Biswajit Chatterjee

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur on Thursday (November 18) announced that film personalities Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi will be honoured with 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' award at IFFI. The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is to be organised from November 20 to November 28 in Goa this year.

Last year, the award was conferred to veteran actor, director and singer Biswajit Chatterjee.

For the first time, OTT platforms will participate in the IFFI this year. Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to American filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo.

The films lined up to be screened in the 'Homage' section include Tavernier's 'A Sunday in the Country'; Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World', starring Christopher Plummer and Michelle Williams; Julian Schnabel's 'At Eternity's Gate', whose screenplay was penned by Jean-Claude Carriere, Louise Kugelberg and Julian Schnabel; and French master Jean-Luc Godard's 'Breathless', which featured Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg and Daniel Boulanger.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu invited as speaker at IFFI, set for Hindi debut

The 52nd edition of International Film Festival of India is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government.