Happy Easter 2021: Jennifer Winget to Karan Johar celebs extend warm wishes 

As the world celebrated Easter today, many Bollywood and television celebrities including Kajol, Jennifer Winget, Karan Johar, Remo D'Souza poured their heartfelt wishes for their fans and well-wishers on social media.

Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget wrote, "Happy Easter everyone (sic)!!"

The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star took to Instagram and posted a selfie-and extended Easter greeting.

The photo sees the actor with animated bunny ears with her tongue sticking out of her mouth.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared an incredibly sweet photo of Easter eggs as they had animated faces of his mom, kids and himself.

Remo D'Souza gave a glimpse into his Easter celebrations at home. Sharing a video on his Instagram he wrote,"You may fall but you have the strength and the capability to rise again. Let's rise from the bad and lead to the good. HAPPY EASTER (sic)."

By sharing a picture of Easter eggs, the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood extended Easter greeting on Twitter.

She wrote, "It is time for Easter celebrations! To all those who are celebrating the Resurrection of Christ, I wish all of you a wonderfully Happy Easter- it is a promise of better things to come!" In another tweet, she wrote, "Time for introspection and to send up thanks to the Almighty for the gift of life."

Television actress Krystle D'souza took to her Instagram stories and shared her Easter special selfie. She captioned the picture Easter morning cheers. Cheers to the wish you were here, but you are not (sic)."

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti took to Twitter and posted pictures of her new plants. She wrote, “#HappyEaster to everyone (sic)."

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a picture of a cross decorated with flowers and posted a message on the occasion, and wrote, "Happy Easter."

"May the Holy Spirit of Easter, fill your home with love, peace and joy," tweeted Raveena Tandon as she penned good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

The holy day of Easter is celebrated with joy and pride by Christians all over the world and is considered one of the most auspicious days for the community. It marks Jesus Christ's resurrection.

As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. Amid rising cases of Covid-19, large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.

