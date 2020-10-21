Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Happy Birthday to my one and only: Sunny Leone shares adorable picture with Daniel Weber on his birthday

Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone has shared a post featuring her husband Daniel Weber with a heart-warming note to wish him on his birthday. Posting a gorgeous picture of herself with her partner on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my one and only!". Thanking Daniel for taking care of them (children) all, Sunny gifted him the "best dad" and 'best Husband" tags.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together! It’s “GO” time baby!," Sunny captioned the picture she shared with Daniel.

In the photo, Sunny can be seen wearing a blue crop top, paired with high waist white pants.

Fans and followers showing love over the post, filled it with heart and fire emoji. A user wrote "Love you."

Dropping hearts a user wished Daniel saying, "Happy birthday to him."

"Cute couple! We love you," wrote a fan.

Earlier, Sunny shared a photo along with her husband having ice cream, she captioned the post, writing "Night is about to get lit !!! Ice cream and sequence !!!"

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to three kids. They adopted daughter Nisha while Noah and Asher, are twins born via surrogacy. The actress is currently in Los Angeles with her family. She is one of the Bollywood actresses who are quite active on social media.

