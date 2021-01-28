Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics

Actor Shruti Haasan celebrates her birthday today. Shruti made her acting debut in 2009, and ever since the actress gave some major blockbusters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi Cinema. Not only her acting skills, but the south diva is also loved and appreciated for her singing talent too. Shruti's original songs are primarily in English. Her 2020 song Edge was lauded by the listeners. Currently, she is working on her next titled Bare Naked.

On the eve of her Birthday, Shruti rang in the celebrations amidst her close friends including actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Shruti is a foodie and what she loves about birthdays is to eat tasty cakes. She took to her Instagram account and shared pictures and videos from her birthday bash.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHRUTZHAASAN Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the closest friends of Shruti from the industry. As a token of love, Tamannaah shared the common display picture of the actress. Sharing a picture of Shruti, she wrote, "It's my dearest Shruti’s birthday and I am so happy to release the CDP for her birthday. An actor par excellence, a fabulous singer, and a very close friend - @shrutihaasan, we love you."

It’s my dearest Shruti’s birthday and I am so happy to release the CDP for her birthday 🥳

An actor par excellence, a fabulous singer, and a very close friend - @shrutihaasan , we love you ❤️



Designed by : @sundar1413

.#HappyBirthdayShrutiHaasan pic.twitter.com/gmMXOcsDhn — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 27, 2021

Actor Satyajeet Dubey also wished the actress. He shared an adorable screenshot of their video chat.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics

Shruti shared a picture from her 35th birthday celebrations and thanked her fans, followers, and friends for their wishes, "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special. Thank you for all your wishes I feel so loved"