Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Shilpa Shetty wishes 'tigress' with video full of priceless memories

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty never fails to express her love for her sister Shamita Shetty. As Shamita turned a year older on February 2, Shilpa left no stone unturned to make it the most special for her. As soon as the clock ticked 12, Shilpa took to her Instagram and dropped a short video full of priceless memories along with a heartfelt caption. "This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality," the proud sister wrote.

"Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always," Shilpa added with heart emoticons. Take a look:

Shamita's rumoured boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant also marked her special day by sharing awwdorable pictures with his ladylove. One of the photos, shows Raqesh holding Shamita Shetty in his arms. "Happy Birthday love @shamitashetty_official," the actor wrote with a red heart emoticon. For those unaware, Raqesh and Shamita fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15.

Apart from this, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, and others too showered love on the actress.

Wishing his Darling Shams, Rajiv Adatia, wrote "Happy Happy Birthday My Darling Shams!! On your birthday I wish you soooo much happiness and love on this special day! I pray you get all you want in life and much much more! Keep shining and keep soaring higher! Love you God bless you always and forever! @shamitashetty_official."

Dropping a memory from their Bigg Boss 15 journey, Pratik Sehajpal took to his Gram and wished the actress. "Happy birthday @shamitashetty_official," Sehajpal wrote.

Meanwhile, Shamita had appeared in Bigg Boss 15 and finished in fourth place. She has been one of the strongest contestants and managed to win audiences’ hearts many times with her performance. She joined Salman Khan's hosted show right after Bigg Boss OTT. The actress impressed fans with her poise and grace in the reality show. Although she did not win the show, her fans consider her a winner.