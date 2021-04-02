Happy birthday Remo D'Souza: Suniel Shetty to Riteish Deshmukh, celebs wish ace choreographer on special day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELEBZ_INDIA Remo D'Souza

Ace choreographer Remo D'souza who is is known for hit Bollywood tracks like Batameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, Deewani Mastani and Pinga among others turns a year older today. On the choreographer's special day, B-town took to social media to wish him. From sharing pictures of memorable moments with Remo to writing heartfelt birthday posts, his fans and friends from the industry are lighting up social media timelines.

Actor Suniel Shetty posted a picture with Remo writing, "Wish you many many years of good health and happiness. Happy happy birthday @remodsouza." Whereas Riteish Deshmukh posted a graphic of him with a special birthday note, "Brother man @remodsouza -happy happy birthday!!!! Wishing you happiness, best of health and all the love in the world. #HappyBirthdayRemo," he wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too wished Remo. "Happy birthday my friend and absolute jaan @remodsouza . Here is a throwback to your first film and technically mine too!" he shared on Twitter.

In December, last year, DSouza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty.

DSouza had a while back reflected upon the lessons he has learned from the experience, and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family.

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with F.A.L.T.U in 2011. He went on to helm ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and Race 3 (2018). His last directorial Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.