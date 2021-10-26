Follow us on Image Source : SCREENSHOTS Happy Birthday Raveena Tandon: 7 superhit songs of the actress that made every 90s kid her fan

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who made her acting debut in 1991 with Pathar Ke Phool co-starring Salman Khan, never looked back. Not just her quirky dance moves or her electrifying acting skills, the actress has also impressed her fans with her onscreen chemistry with co-stars and some of her hit songs. This is the reason why she came to known as one of the most popular actresses of the 90s. Raveena rose to fame with her 1994 film Mohra and later got the tag of Mast Mast girl, all thanks to the popular song of the film ‘Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast.’ Not just this but there are a number of other tracks that are played in parties even now. Not only this but many of them have even been remixed and used in films. On her 47th birthday, we think it would be more than perfect that we groove to some of her hit tracks.

Have a look at some of them here:

1. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast -Mohra (1994)

2. Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye -Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

3. 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani- Mohra (1994)

4. Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare - Dulhe Raja (1998)

5. Elo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye - Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

6. 'Tumko Jo Dekhte Hi Pyaar Hua' (Patthar Ke Phool)

7. Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye' (Dilwale)