Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and other celebs wish the actor

Be it fans or celebrities Akshay Kumar is loved by all and is everyone's favourite. As the actor turned 53 today on September 9th, social media is flooded with happy birthday messages for him. His good friend and actor Ajay Devgn shared a candid pic of him on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come.”

Akshay, who is fondly referred to as Khiladi Kumar, is currently in London where he is wrapping up his shoot for the upcoming big-budget film, Bell Bottom.

The actor's close friend and Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a few lines for him in her heartfelt post. Bebo shared a throwback pic of her sister actress Karisma Kapoor with Akshay Kumar on Instagram and wrote, “This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar (sic),” wrote Akshay’s Good Newwz co-star.

