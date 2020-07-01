Had a version of swine flu, wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy: Sonam Kapoor reacts to new flu strain

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor reacts to new flu strain with ‘pandemic potential’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has reacted to the new flu strain discovered in China which has the potential to turn into a pandemic like the coronavirus. The actress is a survivor of a version of swine flu which she contracted in 2015 and said that she would never wish it for her worst enemy. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress expressed her concern about the same and said that she hopes it is not true.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "I’ve had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true."

Just before Sonbam was to begin shooting for Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in Gujrat in 2015, she contracted the virus. She had compalined of mild fever, cold and cough and was then airlifted to Mumbai. She reportedly contracted the disease from her trailer. The hospital’s medical director had told PTI, "Sonam Kapoor, who was being treated at the Sterling hospital for swine flu infection has been taken to Mumbai today by an air-ambulance"

Talking about the new strains of the flu discovered in China, researchers in the neighboring country have found the type of swine flu in pigs that have the potential to infect humans and trigger a pandemic. Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009. It is said that the current flu vaccines do not appear to protect against it, although they could be adapted to do so if needed.

Coming back to Sonam Kapoor, the actress has been the target of trolls after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens have been calling her a product of nepotism and she has been receiving many hate comments for a video from the episode of Koffee With Karan in which she didn't know who Sushant was.

The 35-year-old actor said she has disabled the comments section from her and her father's Instagram pages to avoid the barrage of hate. "I don't want my 64-year-old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons, I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents," she said.

