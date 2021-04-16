Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA_HERONO1 Govinda back to work after testing Covid negative

Bollywood actor Govinda on Friday announced that he is back to work after testing negative for Covid-19. Govinda is currently seen as a judge on the popular reality show "Dance Bangla Dance". The actor shared a video from the set on Instagram where he is seen dancing with a group of background dancers on the stage.

"My signature moves on new stage and almost new me!! Back in work and back to groove. Judging and enjoying Dance India Dance on Zee Bangla.!! Watch it while staying at home safely. #sneakpeek #zeebangla #danceindiadance #staysafestayathome #entertainment," Govinda wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the veteran actor dropped a video bearing his trademark style to announce that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

In the Boomerang video that the 57-year-old star shared on Instagram, he walks into a room opening a door. The clip shows him dressed in a white T-shirt with red and black striped, teamed with white pants and signature shades.

"Apun aa gayela hain (I'm back)! #testednegative ," he wrote alongside the video.

Fans showered the actor with love and requested him to stay safe. They also requested their "Hero No 1" to feature in a new film post recovery. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on Govinda's post with emojis expressing love.

Govinda had tested positive on Sunday and had urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. The actor had mild symptoms and spent the time under home quarantine. His wife Sunita had contracted the virus recently, too.