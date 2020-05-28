Governor of Maharashtra hails Sonu Sood for sending migrant workers home. Actor responds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Governor of Maharashtra hails Sonu Sood for sending migrant workers home

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, helping migrant workers from different states to reach their homes. The actor has been arranging buses for them as well as providing food to the daily wage workers as they the ones most affected by the lockdown. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities have also been lauding the actor for his service.

Recently, the official Twitter account of Maharashtra governor hailed the actor for his good work and tweeted, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states." Reacting to the same, Sonu said, "Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families Honoured."

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families 🙏 Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Earlier, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil took to Twitter to laud the actor for his efforts and called him a real-life hero. Sonu Sood has organized multiple bus services for many migrant workers to reach their homes in UP, Karnataka, Jharkhand from Maharastra. Patil tweeted, "Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on-screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood"

Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality!

God bless him ❤️@SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cokoowzjhU — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 23, 2020

There is absolutely no stopping for Sonu Sood as he has been on the field for more than 20 hours and helping more migrants stuck in different parts to go back to their homes in association with Neeti Goel as a part of a drive that they called GHAR BHEJO. Not just arranging buses, the actor has been providing food to the daily wage workers and PPE kits to the health officials to help them fight the battle against COVID-19. Sonu Sood has even given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

Not just sending migrants home, Sonu Sood has donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also been providing food to migrant workers and has given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage