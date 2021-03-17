Gauahar Khan says 'Truth shall always prevail' after FWICE issues non-cooperation notice

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against Bollywood star Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating the COVID-19 rules. The notice comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for flouting COVID-19 guidelines. Though the BMC release did not disclose the name the actor, reports said the case was related to the "Tandav" actor.

Now, after the reports of FWICE issuing a non-cooperation notice for two months against Gauahar, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post, wherein she wrote "Sabr n Shukr," adding, "The truth shall always prevail."

On Tuesday, her team had issued a statement that read, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires."

Noted, in a joint statement, signed by FWICE president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav, the trade body said, "It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set."

The FWICE said it condemns Khan for resuming shooting even after testing positive for COVID-19 infection despite being advised to quarantine herself.

"Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra. It is indeed a serious offence," it said.

Further, FWICE, in its statement, claimed that the actress had endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the shoot. The trade body advised its members to distance themselves from being associated with Gauahar for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued.

The FWICE warned if any members are found cooperating with Khan shall also be held liable for stringent disciplinary action by them.

(With PTI Inputs)