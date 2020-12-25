Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar say 'Qubool Hai', share pictures in their dreamy nikah outfit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar say 'qubool hai

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot in a dreamy 'nikah' ceremony with beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day (December 25). The duo has been breaking the internet for the last couple of days with their pre-wedding festivities photos and videos. Now, the couple has shared some awwdorable photographs of their wedding on Instagram.

"Qubool Hai," they wrote as the caption.

Thanking the designers, for their dreamy Nikah outfits, the couple wrote "QUBOOL HAI . Outfit- @laamofficial . Thank you laam . thank you soooo much @sairashakira for customising my dream nikah outfit."

The couple, who are known for their twinning style and fashion statement, chose to twin in pastel for their wedding outfits. Gauahar Khan opted for a royal white and golden embroidered ivory sharara outfit with statement jewelry while Zaid complimented her in a sherwani. The couple looked gorgeous and much in love.

For 'Mehendi', Gauahar looked ethereal donning a simple yellow outfit gifted by her brother four years ago. She shared her beautiful pictures flaunting her hands designed with henna. The bride-to-be captioned her post: "Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan."

Meanwhile, Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with pre-wedding photo shoots. The couple also shared their lockdown love story.

Noted music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid also shared photographs clicked after the mehndi ceremony and wrote: "Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah."

See their posts: