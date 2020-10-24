Gauahar Khan pens special birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Seen their mushy photos?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan pens special birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar

Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan, who is rumoured to be dating choreographer and social media influencer Zaid Darbar, bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son, has a lovely birthday wish for him on his birthday, wherein she called him 'a blessing'. The 37-year-old actress, posted stunning pictures from Zaid's birthday celebrations on her Instagram handle, in which the duo can be seen twinning in white outfits.

Sharing the pictures, Gauahar penned a sweet note for Zaid, writing: "From being the most amazing (also hot) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when you trouble me), being goofy comes easy when I'm with you, to your caring side settling my hair before we click picks, it's only and only makes you the Bestest!"

"I pray for u from the bottom of my heart, Birthday Boy, Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health, wealth n success! Ameen! have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy!," she added.

Earlier, after Gauahar Khan's exit from Bigg Boss 14, Zaid welcomed her back posting a picture of them posing together, saying "Just killing it like always..Welcome back Queen! More succes and power on your way @gauaharkhan #Gaza."

It has been reported that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are planning to get married next month. However, the couple hasn't reacted to such reports yet. While Gauahar has maintained that whenever there is an update, she will definitely tell the world.

