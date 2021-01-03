Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan looks like a dream in latest Nikah video

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot to choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25, in a fairytale wedding. From wedding invites to the decor and her wedding looks all became the talk of the town. Gauahar Khan looked nothing less than a dream on her Nikah ceremony. She chose to wear a white ensemble for the occasion. Both Zaid and Gauahar picked up color-coordinated outfits from the Pakistani label Laam.

Gauahar on Saturday took to her social media account and shared a closer view of her Nikah look. The intricate detailing on the white ivory sharara with a golden dupatta featuring gota patti border and mirror work made the outfit stand out. The look was completed with Kundan and emerald jewelry. She wore two statement neckpieces, a pair of gorgeous earrings, a statement maangtika, and a paasa. Gauahar kept her eye make up minimal and went for deep dark maroon lipstick. Indeed, looking absolutely magical.

While sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "#Nikah most beautifully captured by @theweddingstory_official. #Alhamdulillah #GAZAbkahaiDin #Reels"

Even Zaid shared an adorable video of the couple walking hand in hand. He wrote, "I wanna grow old with you, G"

A video of Gauahar doing Zaid's make-up on the day of Nikah also went viral on the Internet. Check it out here:

Soon after her wedding, Gauahar resumed to work, reportedly she is currently shooting for the film '14 Phere' starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda. She will be soon seen in the political drama 'Tandav'. The web series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.