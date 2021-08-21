Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ganapath: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon action-packed starrer to arrive in cinemas on Christmas 2022

Fans of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were eagerly waiting for an announcement of his next project which happens to be Vikas Bahl directorial 'Ganpath.' On Saturday, the actor announced the release date of his actioner with an action-packed video. The film that features Kriti Sanon and Tiger in lead roles will arrive in theatres on December 23, 2022, i.e, on Christmas. Taking to his social media, Tiger shared the update flaunting his ripped avatar.

In the video, Tiger's punchline goes, "Apun ko janta ne aur God ne bola aane ko, to apun aa re la hai". Tiger Shroff can be seen in an uber-cool, grungy avatar in the teaser video.

The actor labels "Ganpath" as one of his most ambitious projects. He said: "'Ganpath' has been one of my most ambitious and challenging projects. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well. The idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganapath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here."

Earlier, taking to his Instagram, Tiger shared a short video update with his fans about his mysterious co-star. Tiger shared a power-packed video featuring his co-star from the film, Kriti Sanon. The duo had worked together in film 'Heropanti'. Well, it seems that Tiger is super excited to work with Kriti and he calls him 'bundle of talent.'

Revealing his co-star in the film, Tiger said "Khatam hua intezaar @kritisanon, Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainmen."

On the other hand, introducing herself as Jassi, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Meet JASSI !! Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff! Can't wait for the shoot to begin! Lets KILL it! #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainment."

The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.