Image Source : TWITTER/@D_RAAGZ 'Fukrey 3' to go on floors in February, says Richa Chadha

Actor Richa Chadha says the third installment of the hit buddy comedy franchise "Fukrey" is finally ready to start production next month after being delayed last year due to the pandemic. Filming will begin in February across five-six cities and Chadha said she has already started prepping for it.

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set comedy was put on hold due to the lockdown in Maharashtra last April, as the movie involved filming of large crowd sequences.

"We are ready, we are going to shoot the film next month. It is happening full on. I have my costume trial scheduled, I am taking horse riding lessons for it. The film is going to be bigger, better, I am really excited. I am pumped to get back to the home ground and with the team," Chadha told PTI.

The film features the actor as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends -- played by her real-life partner Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh -- who come together to make easy money.

Chadha, who has been playing the fan-favourite character in the franchise since its first installment in 2013, said the latest chapter will also follow a crazy premise.

"I love Mrig. The cast and I are friends. The schedule will be spread out across locations as we are shooting in five-six cities. It is one ridiculous premise, which is rendered believable by the amazing performances of my fellow, cute, overgrown men," she added.

"Fukrey 3" is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, which also produces Prime Video series "Inside Edge" starring Chadha.

Chadha will be next seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series "The Great Indian Murder", scheduled to be released on February 4.