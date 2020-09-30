Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in sexual harassment case on October 1

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in sexual harassment case

After a Bollywood actress came forward and accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, many fingers were pointed at him but no action was taken yet. The actress has filed a case against him on rape charges last week and demanded justice. Now, the Mumbai Police has summoned film director Anurag Kashyap asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow on October 1, at 11 am. The development came after the actress threatened to sit on hunger strike and protest if the action has not been taken. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe returned to work on Wednesday after recovering from COVID19 and held a meeting to decide when to call the filmmaker for questioning.

The complainant had alleged that despite registering an FIR, the Mumbai Police has not been taking any action against Kashyap. The actress also met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale. She received support from Athawale who stated that they will protest if Kashayp is not arrested.

Also, the actresses demande for Y-level security after filing a complaint against the filmmaker. She claimed that her life is in danger and has been getting threats. Her advocate Nitin Satpute told IANS: "We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for her and myself. She has threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements."

Last week, the actress lodged an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station in Mumbai, accusing him of rape, wrongful restrain, outraging the modesty of women and wrongful confinement in 2014. She claimed that Anurag Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. "An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman -- U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC," the actress' lawyer mentioned.

Asked what the next legal step would be, the lawyer told IANS: "I am clearing everything here. Right now I am heading to the police station, and so far I would like to mention, our priority is to get Kashyap arrested because the offense is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him."

