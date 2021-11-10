Farhan Akhtar lauds Mumbai Police for arresting man who made rape threats to Virat-Anushka's daughter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAROUTAKHTAR,ANUSHKASHARMA Man who made rape threats to Virat Anushka daughter arrested

After Mumbai Police's cyber cell arrested the 23-year-old man over rape threats online to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika, Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar lauded the team and hoped that similar action will be taken for those threatening women on daily basis. Virat Kohli had stood up in defence of Mohammed Shami, who was targeted by trolls after Team India lost the match in the T20 World Cup. Soon after, he received backlash and his 9-month-old daughter was targetted online.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "I’m really glad to hear the Mumbai Police cyber cell have located and arrested the creep who tweeted rape threats to a child. Now hoping for similar swift action in cases of female journalists who receive rape threats almost on a daily basis."

The accused is a Hyderabad techie who worked for a food delivery app earlier, claims police. ANI tweeted, "Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrests a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to the daughter of an Indian cricketer following team's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. The man, identified as one 23-year-old Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, is being brought to Mumbai: Mumbai Police"

Virat Kohli’s post that received rape and death threats to his daughter read, "To me, attacking someone over religion is the most, I would say, the pathetic thing that one can do. Everyone has the right to express their opinion and what they feel about a particular situation. I have never ever thought of discriminating against anyone over their religion and that is a very sacred and personal thing to every human being."

Last week, the Delhi Commission for Women had sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) in connection to the threats. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls. This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action."