Farhan Akhtar reveals how he broke his divorce news to his daughters

Farhan Akhtar with Shakya and Akira

Farhan Akhtar opened up on his divorce with celebrity hair-stylist Adhuna Bhabani in a recent interview. The actor, who will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink spoke on how he broke his divorce news to his kids Shakya and Akira. Farah said it wasn't easy for him to tell his daughters about the divorce.

''Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn’t want to hear is never going to be easy,'' he said. The actor, however, added that one should be honest with their child as they understand feelings way more one can imagine. ''They have a sense of energy, of how their parents are feeling,'' he added.

The singer-cum-actor said that ultimately the child realises the motive behind your action and understands you. ''Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. Maybe not at the moment but you just have to be honest with then and in turn, they will be honest with you,” said The Sky Is Pink actor.

Farhan and Adhuna parted ways after 15 years of marriage. Farhan is currently dating model Shibani Dandekar. The duo often shares lovey-dovey posts on Instagram.

On the professional front, Farhan's The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11. The movie directed by Shonali Bose also features Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.