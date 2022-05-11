Farah Khan tells Chunky Panday 'apni beti sambhal' after he comments on her 'overacting'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN, CHUNKY PANDAY Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday

Farah Khan and actor Chunky Panday recently indulged in a fun banter on Instagram after the latter accused her of 'overacting.' On Tuesday, Farah, Chunky's daughter and actress Ananya Panday came together for a fun video. In the video, Farah can be seen cracking a joke as she gets her makeup done. Sharing the video Ananya captioned the post, "50 rupya kaat overacting ke always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder."

Take a look at the video:

In the video, Anaya can be seen dressed in a green corset top. She introduces herself, "Guys, I am Ananya Panday." Suddenly, Farah walks into the room jokingly announcing that Ananya has won a National Award for her film, "Khaali Peeli". Ananya bursts into happiness and starts celebrating with her team including her stylist Tanya Ghavri. But Farah puts an end in between with her father Chunky's dialogue, "I am a joking". Hearing this, the celebration stops and Ananya eventually bursts into laughter.

Fans and celebrities reactions

In no time Ananya's post was bombarded with comments and reactions from their fans and friends from the industry. But what caught everyone's attention was Chunky's priceless reaction to the video. Reacting to the post, Chunky said, "Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video." To which Farah replied, "Apni beti ko sambhal pehle (first, take care of your daughter)." Chunky, in response, said to Farah, "@farahkhankunder you stole my Line given to me by your Brother."

Actor Arjun Kapoor said, "Ghavri has given a nuanced layered take." Chunky's wife Bhavana Pandey commented, " you and Farah !!!!"

Ananya Pandey's upcoming projects

Ananya has an impressive lineup of movies for the upcoming year including 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Liger with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.