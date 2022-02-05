Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Bollywood wives' Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor & others lunch date; pics

Saturday, February 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also shared the happy picture of Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan on her Instagram handle and penned, "Brunch with my favourite bunch... the Bollywood wives are just as much fun off screen... great food, great conversation and no gossip whatsoever."

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2022 19:11 IST
Farah Khan, Gauri Khan
The cast of the reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey united for lunch with filmmaker Farah Khan on Saturday. Also present at the glamorous lunch was Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, along with SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani. Taking to her Instagram Story, Farah shared a group picture of the ladies and wrote, "Bollywood lunch with fabulous women."

India Tv - Gauri Khan, Maheep kapoor, Bhavana Panday

India Tv - Gauri khan, Seema Khan

India Tv - Farah Khan, Seema Khan

Pooja also shared the happy picture on her Instagram handle and penned, "Brunch with my favourite bunch... the Bollywood wives are just as much fun off screen... great food, great conversation and no gossip whatsoever."

Last month, Gauri Khan gifted a fancy artwork to Bhavana Pandey’s daughter Ananya. Ananya took to Instagram to thank Gauri for the unique portrait, "Thank you Gauri Aunty for making this for me,” wrote Ananya and added stickers – ‘Love it’ , 'Stunning' and 'Wow' to her post.

Meanwhile, Ananya has already established herself in Bollywood. There are speculations that Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She was recently snapped outside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s office. AS per media reports, Zoya wil launch Suhana in an adaptation of the famous Archie comics. However, there has been official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, the second season of Dharma Productions' 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is coming soon on Netflix. 

-with ANI inputs

