Farah Khan compliments Shirish Kunder on 16th wedding anniversary: You're younger, prettier and funnier

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Wednesday marked her 16th wedding anniversary with her filmmaker husband Shirish Kunder with a sweet appreciation post. The 'Main Hoon Na,' director took to Instagram to share two love-soaked pictures of herself with her husband. She complimented the pictures with a short note showering love on Shirish and sharing how she feels that he is "younger, prettier, and funnier," than her.

Might as well embarrass the husband today.. happy 16th Anniversary @shirishkunder .. you re younger than me, prettier than me, funnier than me n sometimes wiser than me too," the 'Om Shanti Om,' filmmaker wrote.

"N I will only say such things once a year," she added. Have a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, Shirish shared a cosy picture with his wife and wrote, "6th Wedding Anniversary! @farahkhankunder #weddinganniversary #anniversary."

The couple had tied the knot earlier in 2004. The couple is parents to three children Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Diva Kunder.

